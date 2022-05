Spotted at Alaska Family Council banquet: At the Dennis Prager soiree for Alaska Family Council on Saturday, just a few legislators were in the crowd, including Rep. Ben Carpenter, Rep. Kevin McCabe, Sen. Mia Costello, and Sen. Mike Shower. Also a couple of statewide candidates: Nick Begich for Congress in sport coat and Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate in a long red gown. Sharon Jackson, running for State House for Eagle River, was present, and Mayor Dave Bronson and Assemblyman Randy Sulte were also spotted. Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sitting up front.

