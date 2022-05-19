ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC says COVID vaccine-related myocarditis much lower for children than teens

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said reports of heart inflammation linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been much lower in 5- to 11-year-old boys than in adolescents and young men, representing only a slightly elevated rate than normal.

The agency, in a presentation to an advisory committee discussing on the need for booster vaccine doses for children, cited data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The CDC said the rate of reports for myocarditis in VAERS in 5- to 11-year-old boys after the second dose of the vaccine was 2.7 cases per million. That compares with 48.1 cases per million in 12- to 15-year-old males and 74.2 cases per million in 16- and 17-year-old males.

The CDC said it observed no statistical signal for myocarditis in 5-11 year olds in an analysis of another safety database called Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).

Jen crackski
3d ago

So? That doesn’t mean you should prescribe the vaccine for them. They are at no risk of Covid. Putting Pharmaceutical profits and power over public safety and health.

SassyBitch87
3d ago

They can say whatever they want. My kids are all healthy. One world order get vaccinated so we have control over all. Government is getting way to big and quite frankly it's scary.

alex
3d ago

that's great news! here's even better news! you can avoid myochardites altogether by not getting the jab.

Reuters

Reuters

