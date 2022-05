One of Alabama’s potential defensive freshman studs is ready to be a collegiate athlete. Jaheim Oatis, a native Mississippian, has completed high school. He recently graduated from Columbia High School and posted a photo on Twitter. Oatis, a four-star defensive lineman in this recent signing class, enrolled early for spring practice and looked impressive. The 6-foot-5 specimen has dropped significant weight since January, and Nick Saban told reporters “he is hard to block.” Oatis is looking forward to becoming a factor in the Crimson Tide’s rotation on its defensive front. He may become Alabama’s future nose tackle if he continues to progress.

