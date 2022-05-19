Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Houston, north central Jackson, northwestern Miller, northwestern Seminole and southwestern Early Counties through 530 AM EDT/430 AM CDT/ At 456 AM EDT/356 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Cottonwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Centerville, Malone, Gordon, Jakin, Bascom, Saffold, Crosby, Howards Mill, Mayhaw, Rock Hill, Killarney, Chattahoochee SP, Lucy, Cedar Springs and Sawhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO