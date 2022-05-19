ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wawa hopes to open new store in Falls Church, plans to double store count

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Wawa announced it plans to double its store count and that includes a new...

wjla.com

ffxnow.com

Lidl reveals grand opening date for its new McLean grocery

Get ready, McLean: Lidl is about to make its debut. As promised, the German grocer known for its low prices will welcome customers to its newest store this summer, with a grand opening celebration on June 1, the company announced today (Friday). “McLean residents have been looking forward to the...
Daily Voice

Popular NoVa Ice Cream Shops For Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in Northern Virginia. - Nicecream: 2831 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201. - The Dairy Godmother: 2310 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Historic farmers markets still remain popular in our modern times

With a rich history, faithful following and modern versions, farmers markets have withstood the test of time. The first U.S. market was established in 1730 in the center of Lancaster, Pa., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers markets were created to support the buying and selling of fresh, local produce, meats and baked goods, and they have increased in number and popularity over the years.
ROANOKE, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Thrillist

Where to Eat in Old Town Alexandria

Even though it sits less than 30 minutes outside DC, Old Town Alexandria feels a world away from the daily grind of the District. You can stroll through cobblestone alleys admiring the historic architecture, take in views of the sailboat-speckled waterfront, and browse through the abundant adorable boutiques that line this quaint part of town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia farmers preparing for what sets up to be a sweet berry season

Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Bidding adieu to Reston Town Center, Clyde’s prepares to unveil next course

Clyde’s of Reston, an American bar and restaurant, will permanently close its doors tomorrow, ending 31 years of business in Reston Town Center. But even as it auctions off iconic memorabilia and customers flood in for the restaurant’s final days, the company tells FFXnow that a lease at an undisclosed location in Reston for a new restaurant concept is “very close” to finalization.
RESTON, VA
WTOP

Festival of Speed & Style returns to Old Town Alexandria with fashion and fast cars

The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style will feature more than 100 cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Jaguars, in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday. “We’ve hand-picked six cars that will then be paired with models who are dressed up and done up to match the style and elegance of the car,” said Rick Myllenbeck, the show’s founder and chairman.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria. It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive. The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene. She was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Thousands Still Without Power After Strong Storms Leave Damage in DC Area

Hundreds of people were still without power Monday morning after strong storms hit the D.C. area Sunday night, leaving behind lots of damage. It was a nasty night whether you were out in the storm or stuck at home in the dark. Just about everywhere saw heavy rain, lightning and storm damage. There were still a lot of road closures and debris on the roadway late Sunday, so if you're heading out Monday morning, be on the lookout for any safety issues, and leave yourself a little extra time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Our View: Destroying Alexandria’s historic character one decision at a time

City Council is about to vote on, and will likely pass, radical changes to height, and therefore density, zoning in Alexandria. In practical terms, this means that Alexandria’s Old and Historic District, one of the country’s first of its kind – and long the engine that drives the city’s tourism industry – will soon be unrecognizable.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
Inside Nova

Viking Festival returns to Manassas

With the sail of a Viking ship thrusting into the cloudy skies, the Manassas Viking Festival returned to the Manassas Museum lawn and Harris Pavilion on a recent Saturday. Erna Pomrenke, an Iceland native and Prince William County resident, helped start the festival in 2018. The event is a way to celebrate Nordic and Scandinavian culture.
MANASSAS, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia North central Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middleburg, or 8 miles west of Brambleton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Reston, Leesburg, Herndon, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Poolesville, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Middleburg, Oatlands, Belmont, Gleedsville, Aldie, Sterling Park and Philomont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

