Wawa hopes to open new store in Falls Church, plans to double store count

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia North central Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middleburg, or 8 miles west of Brambleton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Reston, Leesburg, Herndon, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Poolesville, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Middleburg, Oatlands, Belmont, Gleedsville, Aldie, Sterling Park and Philomont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
