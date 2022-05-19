This Garden Near Atlanta Has Huge Meadows & A Monet Bridge With 140 Types Of Waterlilies

These gardens outside of Atlanta feature over a dozen vibrant galleries, and an expansive meadow of wildflowers.

Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County, GA is one of the U.S.'s largest residential gardens. The property spans across 376 acres, just an hour north of Atlanta.

Inspiration for the space was drawn from 15 years of travel dedicated to discovering the most beautiful landscapes across the world.

From Japanese gardens full of cherry blossoms and waterfalls to a European-inspired manor garden with stone paths and lattice arches, there is a gallery for all tastes.

A tulip-lined path leads to the Waterlily Garden's Monet bridge, inspired by the artist's gardens outside of Paris. This gallery features five ponds that host over 140 varieties of waterlilies floating effortlessly on the surface.

The pond reflects the image of the flowering trees that hang overhead, creating a world of color from floor to ceiling.

The Waterlily Garden features the largest natural display of waterlilies in all of America.

Every December, Gibbs Gardens plants more than 30,000 tulip bulbs, making the landscape explode into a sea of vibrant blooms each spring.

Visiting the Wildflower Meadow will feel like you've left Georgia and embarked on a European vacation, without ever leaving the Peach State.

There are millions of cosmo flowers, in shades of white, pink, violet, and burgundy.

The nectar from these flowers can attract Monarch butterflies, making it a truly magical experience.

You can plan your visit, and keep track with what is currently in bloomed on Gibbs Gardens' official website.

Gibbs Garden

Price: $20

Address: 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground, GA 30107,

Why You Need To Go: You can experience unique and fragrant galleries inspired by the world's most beautiful gardens.