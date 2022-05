Loveland, Ohio – This is a list of city-wide streets scheduled to be included in this year’s paving program. Construction is expected to be underway during the summer. In the announcement, the City said that other streets may be added to the 2022 paving program at a later date, dependent on available remaining funds. They also want residents to know that on-street parking restrictions and minor traffic delays are expected. The project cost is $1,200,000.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO