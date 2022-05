CASPER, Wyo. — Over 60 runners wound their way around the streets and muddy trails of south Casper on Saturday at the 2022 Trail Mix Run. Those who did the full 10-mile course were treated to sweeping views of the mountain and the city as they went up and down the bluffs west of the neighborhood on Ridgecrest Drive.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO