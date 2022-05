SAN ANGELO- The last defendant in the brutal kidnapping and murder of Eric Torrez has been sentenced to prison in a plea deal Friday. David Navarro, 47, took a plea deal in District Court and will spend the next 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Navarro pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated kidnapping of Eric Torrez. As part of the plea deal, the charge of capital murder has been abandoned. To obtain the plea deal, Navarro agreed to completely and truthfully answer all questions posed by law enforcement and agreed to testify truthfully in the trials of all co-…

