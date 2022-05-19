ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

Lemonade and funnel cakes

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbecue wasn’t the only thing being served at the...

thejournalonline.com

FOX Carolina

Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts May 25. The company said on Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 gear can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at any participating shops while supplies last. This includes Class of 2022 shirts and jackets to your graduation cap and gown.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!. Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29. The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
clclt.com

Rock the Ranch Music Fest 2022

After a two year hiatus, Rock the Ranch is gearing up for its fifth annual music festival at the historic Charlie B. Ranch Arena. The one-day event, being held on Saturday, June 4th, features top touring acts from various genres of music, with proceeds benefiting two selected charities: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shriners Hospital for Children. The festival’s inception was twofold: to honor a friend that passed away and bring music back to a historic concert venue from days long past. Charlie B. Ranch Arena is situated on a beautiful family farm just outside of Seneca, SC (155 Charlie B. Farm Rd., Seneca, SC 29678). Gates will open at 1PM on Saturday and music will kick off at 2PM.
SENECA, SC
City
Williamston, SC
thejournalonline.com

Serving it up at Barbecue Festival and Cookoff

Jeffrey Standley of Dad Bods BBQ prepares food for hungry customers during the Pig in the Park Barbecue Festival and Cookoff held Friday and Saturday in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. After taking two years off due to COVID, the event returned with a weekend of championship cooking of barbecue, food sales, vendors and other activities. Sixteen cook teams competed for the Championship sponsored by the Williamston Masonic Lodge.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Pebbles the world's oldest dog

Greenville held the grand opening for the new 60-acre Unity Park on Thursday morning. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your Teeth. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Angie Bruse talks about how a smile affects...
GREENVILLE, SC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Molly Bozeman & Taylor Goodwin

Molly and Taylor share more than a wedding date — they were also born on the exact same day. They’ll never forget their spouse’s birthday, and they’ll never forget their wedding at Bayou Long Beard in Monroe, Louisiana. Molly’s day started with a friendly game of basketball with her father, after which she gave him a first edition of the 1949 novel “Father of the Bride.”
MONROE, LA
cityofgreer.org

Moonlight Movies series opens June 9

The Moonlight Movies series is free and fun for all members of the family. Pre-show fun and crafts start at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights and the movie begins at dusk (between 8:45-9 p.m.). Concessions will be available for purchase. The 2022 Moonlight Movies series is:. June 9 - Onward.
GREER, SC
#Lemonade#Funnel#Barbecue#Food Drink
greenville.com

Free Activities in Greenville, SC

Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
GREENVILLE, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Destination: High Falls County Park

High Falls County Park is on the shores of Lake Keowee. The park consists of 46 acres and is one of three parks operated by Oconee County Parks Recreation and Tourism. Campground 100 sites (10 lakeside) with electrical hookups and water. Park Store (seasonal hours) Closed Monday-Tuesday. Snack Shack open...
PICKENS, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
carolinacurtaincall.com

REVIEW: There’s ‘Something Rotten!’ and Raucously Remarkable in Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center has done it again! Still in awe of the company’s phenomenal production of Newsies, this reviewer was sitting on the edge of my chair for most of the Upstate premiere of Something Rotten! at the penultimate performance of this ridiculously witty musical carried out to perfection and rivals the quality of any of the larger, more established theatres in the Upstate.
MAULDIN, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Hunting for dead dad’s missing money, grieving son finds pain, anger … and a clue

George Jones died on Christmas Day 2019, rear-ended while pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 26 in Woodfin. Jones, 85, wore pants over his pajama bottoms, one shoe, two shirts, and a hat. His deteriorating mental state was the only explanation his son, Drake Jones, could fathom for why his father wound up on the highway’s edge at nearly 2 a.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Weekend Ends Warm With More Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For this afternoon, we’re looking at showers and storms to pop up once again. Some could contain heavy rain ‚gusty winds, and hail. It’ll be warm once again, with highs near 90 in the Upstate, with mid 80s for the mountains. Showers and storms diminish Sunday night with lows in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
News19 WLTX

Batesburg winning Powerball ticket follows years of playing for one man

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case. A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Upstate employees throw hospital wedding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital. Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.
AIKEN, SC
FOX Carolina

Downed tree closes roadway near park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that Richland Way is closed due to a downed tree. Officers said drivers trying to access the park should use Cleveirvine Avenue to avoid the tree.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Only on 4 - Juneteenth MegaFest to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Juneteenth is one month away, celebrating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War. There will be an inaugural Juneteenth GVL MegaFest the weekend of June 19th. WYFF News 4 Today's Destiny Chance spoke exclusively with the leaders...
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Scottish Games to welcome Royal Highland Fusilier Guard

The Greenville Scottish Games will welcome the 2022 Royal Highland Fusilier Honor Guard team to its festivities May 27-28. This team is the most decorated unit in the British Army and will be making its 10th appearance at the games, said the Greenville Scottish Games in a press release. The...
GREENVILLE, SC

