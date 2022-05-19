ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Local man arrested for spice, warrant, following traffic stop

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMzBc_0fjdyXuD00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) led officers to a discovery of spice and an active warrant, according to a recent press release.

On May 17, Officer Love with DPD’s Operations Division was patrolling the area of 6th Avenue and 11th Street Southeast when he pulled over a vehicle near the intersection for what they referred to as an equipment violation.

Drugs discovered inside fake pink Yeti container

Authorities identified the driver as 31-year-old Eric Jerome Brown of Decatur.

During their investigation, officers found that Brown had an active misdemeanor warrant with their department. After he was placed under arrest for the warrant, officers found him to be in possession of an unspecified amount of synthetic cannabinoids, or “spice.”

Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $1,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 20, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 burglary – 2nd degree, burglary – third degree; person; Daisy St. NWunlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Mailers Unlimited; Veterans Dr. SW; catalytic converter; $500theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,446counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Town Square SWcriminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; Cleveland Ave. SW; damage to ’13 Kia; $500reckless endangerment; person; 2nd Ave. SW Arrests May 19 Corbin, Sarah K; 26 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Farley, Hannah A; 25 Theft of property – 3rd – degree Ford, Shayla M; 26 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Hulsey, Christopher C; 22 DUI Scott, Jeffery L; 42 burglary – 2nd – degreeburglary – 3rd – degree Tennihill, Jennifer A; 22 FTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

4 dead in triple murder-suicide at Alabama home

Four people are dead following a triple murder and suicide in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Riverside and Pell City police responded just before 10 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a suicidal person at a home on Depot Street in Riverside. Sheriff...
PELL CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Arrest Made in Fatal Piedmont Crash

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
WAAY-TV

Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo wraps up

After a record-setting night on Friday, Saturday was the final day of the 40th annual Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo. All proceeds will be going directly to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. An entire community showed up to not only enjoy a weekend that includes bull riding, barrel racing, and of...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Local sheriff says community tips are key during manhunts

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Manhunts are pretty common. Recently, the search for an escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White made national headlines. But what actually goes into a manhunt?. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says sometimes, the big things that break open...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerome Brown#Drugs#Police#Dpd#Operations Division#Whnt Com
WAFF

Athens man arrested in narcotics operation bust

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man for operating a narcotics operation in Athens. Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was arrested on May 16 after investigators discovered 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam, tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
radio7media.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant

A STOLEN VEHICLE OUT OF GILES COUNTY WAS RECOVERED LATE WEEK AFTER A MULT AGENCY NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION RESUTED IN THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT IN MT PLEASANT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE SEARCH WAS CONDUCTED ON THE RESIDENCE OF JAMES DERRICK POWELL, 47, OF WALDROP ROAD AND RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF NARCOTICS AND PARAPHERNALIA. AGENTS ALSO RECOVERED A VEHICLE THAT WAS REPORTED STOLEN FROM GILES COUNTY. SEVERAL VEHICLES A BMW 320, MERCEDES ESD, AND A GMC PICKUP WERE SEIZED, ALONG WITH $1,380 IN CASH. MORE CHARGES WILL BE FORTHCOMING AND WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE NEXT SESSION OF THE GILES COUNTY GRAND JURY. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, THE 22ND DRUG TASK FORCE, TBI & MAURY CO. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy