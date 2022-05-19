ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Long wait times at Hasbro ER due to overcrowding, staffing issues

By Melanie DaSilva, Kayla Fish
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PExiG_0fjdxfyw00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan says Hasbro Children’s Hospital is dealing with capacity constraints in its emergency department, resulting in long wait times for patients needing non-urgent care.

It’s an issue Lifespan says Hasbro has been dealing with for several weeks, but lately, it’s gotten worse.

Dr. Frank Overly, the medical director of the pediatric emergency department, told 12 News that in the past two days, there have been patients who waited for up to seven hours to be seen. Longer wait times are usually two to three hours.

The reason for the lengthy wait times is because the emergency department, with about 32 beds, has been at maximum capacity, or close to it.

Health officials say one reason is due to an uptick in children suffering from various illnesses, some of which are related to COVID-19, the flu, or other viruses.

There is also a behavioral health crisis and an increase in the number of kids suffering from anxiety or depression who need to go to other facilities, health officials added, but there’s no room for them, so they end up staying in the emergency room.

‘Waiting for days’: RI mental health patients stuck in ER awaiting help

Another problem is the ongoing staffing shortages, with doctors and nurses out sick in the short term, or burnt out and leaving the field altogether.

Overly described it as a “perfect storm.”

“It’s been a tough couple of years on the whole staff. So, in addition to having some understanding as far as what’s going on, we’re asking people to be kind and patient with the nurses, doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and really all of our team members,” Overly said. “We’re working really hard to try to provide the care we need.”

“We know that we’re the only pediatric emergency department in the region. the only pediatric level one trauma center, burn center, and we really are passionate about providing that care and that service to the region,” Overly said with emotion. “But when we get overwhelmed with volume at times like this, it can be challenging.”

Lifespan says that the emergency room should not be the first stop for fevers and minor injuries.

Parents who have a question or concern about whether their child needs to go to the emergency room, Overly suggests reaching out to their primary care provider before heading to the hospital.

Health care officials say as of Thursday morning, there were 42 patients in the emergency room and 12 were waiting to be seen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast ‘Hero for Health’ Awards Presented to First Responders

Southcoast Health announced that 36 municipal departments providing emergency medical services (EMS) across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island are the recipients of the not-for-profit community health system’s 2021-22 Hero for Health Awards. “We recognize that your departments continue to go above and beyond the call of duty,...
rimonthly.com

How the Pandemic is Taking a Toll on Rhode Island’s Front-Line Health Care Workers

Helene Macedo didn’t think about it much when her headache started around noon. It was Oct. 26, 2020, and the nurse and case manager at Rhode Island Hospital was in the midst of a very busy Monday. Elective surgeries had resumed at hospitals around the state, but COVID-19 was still in full swing, and case numbers were beginning to creep toward a winter surge. Nursing homes were still seeing waves of infection, and Macedo was having trouble finding somewhere to discharge patients when they left hospital care. A nurse in the intensive care unit, operating room and recovery room for three decades before shifting to case management in 2018, she knew the importance of getting healthy patients out of the hospital quickly to free up beds for newer, sicker ones coming in.
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC6.com

New Bedford leaders address ongoing opioids epidemic

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The nation is at war with opioids. Along Southern New England streets, there are a rising number of drugs and subsequent overdoses that are keeping police officers busy and clogging the court system. ABC 6 News spoke with local leaders to learn more about...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Emergency Department#Health Crisis#Lifespan
CBS Boston

Health advocates urge COVID restrictions to return

BROCKTON (CBS) – As COVID cases rise across the country, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks in more areas."I wish more people took the masking seriously," said Victoria Kirichok-Pratt, a Brockton mother who spoke with WBZ while quarantining in her home with COVID Thursday. More than anything else, she hopes her son, a senior at Brockton High, won't miss anything. "Prom is next week, and graduation is the week after, so I have been avoiding him very much."The timing is less than ideal with high rates of COVID in wastewater samples, and most of Massachusetts now in the...
BROCKTON, MA
iheart.com

Rhode Island Counties Return To Masking Amid Growing Covid Cases

Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

17 people displaced in Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket. The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots. The back of the […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Earl Grey, at the Providence Animal Control Center

Hi there! From my pictures, you can tell I am trying really hard to be outgoing! I was found in a basement…. feral cats don’t go in basements typically so I was trapped and brought to PAC to see how I would be. Well, let me tell you, I was SO happy to get my mats taken care of and have my ears cleaned, it felt SO good!
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy