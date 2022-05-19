Byron Eugene Stites

(KMAland) -- Missouri stayed afloat in the NCAA Tournament while Nebraska saw its season come to a close. Nebraska (41-16): Nebraska lost a pair of games to Oklahoma State (43-12) and North Texas (38-14), 7-4 and 3-0, and were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers led over Oklahoma State into the bottom of the fourth before a four-run frame for the Pokes. Courtney Wallace had two hits and two RBI, and Billie Andrews went deep and drove in two of her own. Wallace (17-7) gave up just two earned runs (five total) to take the loss. Against North Texas, the Huskers had singles by Abbie Squier and Peyton Glatter in the listless defeat.

