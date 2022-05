The soft lavender glow in trees along several streets in downtown Santa Barbara is now an explosion of purple bell-shaped blossoms. The jacaranda trees are in bloom. Nondescript most of the year, these ubiquitous trees are now gloriously vibrant. Drive down Carrillo Street, especially between Garden and Laguna streets, to see exuberant examples. In fact, drive “south on 101” to visit any one of several parks now with flowers in full bloom.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO