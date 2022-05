It’s been quite the year for Nikolas. Well, two of them anyway. A week after Denver’s Nikola Jokic earned NBA MVP honors for the second time in as many seasons, Nikola Mirotic was voted the EuroLeague equivalent. The former Chicago Bulls’ forward scored 16.6 points per game for Barcelona and became just the second player ever to shoot at least 65% from inside the arc, 45.5% from deep, and 85% from the charity stripe.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO