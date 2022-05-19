ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

Sibley man arrested for OWI after call

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested about midnight Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence....

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman arrested for OWI and more

SHELDON—A 33-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; possession of an open container of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident — failure to provide aid or information and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance — accident.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for assaulting wife

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of second-offense domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his wife, according to the Sheldon Police Department. He allegedly struck his...
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sibley, IA
Sibley, IA
Crime & Safety
stormlakeradio.com

Laurens Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop earlier this week in Storm Lake led to the arrest of a Laurens man for possession of illegal drugs. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the traffic stop was made on a vehicle in the 11-hundred block of Lake Avenue around 4:40pm Tuesday. During the stop, a police K-9 was deployed and subsequently indicated to narcotics in the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located approximately four grams of methamphetamine and drug equipment.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Storm Lake Police Make Methamphetamine Arrest

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Laurens man pulled over for a minor traffic violation was charged with 3rd offense possession of a controlled substance Tuesday. Authorities say 51 year old Timothy Griffin was pulled over on Lake Avenue about 4:30 in the afternoon. The canine officer searched the...
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden man jailed for indecent contact

HAWARDEN—A 62-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Thursday, May 19, on a charge of indecent contact with a child. The arrest of Robert Michael Schiefen stemmed from him admitting “to touching the victim in an inappropriate manner,” about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in his home at 704 Avenue H, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
HAWARDEN, IA
kelo.com

Sheriff searching for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. The Sheriff’s department is looking for Lucas Richard Gaukel. Gaukel is a 22 year old white man, who is six foot one and 200 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Chevrolet
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden man arrested for meth at store

HAWARDEN—A 27-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Garrett Warren Thomas Carney stemmed from authorities being contacted by the managers of Casey’s General Store in Hawarden regarding an employee who had dropped a bag with a white powdery substance inside Monday morning, May 16, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for taking UV Blue

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from her taking a bottle of UV Blue and leaving the west Casey’s General Store without paying for it, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after officials found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the 52-year-old male driver indicated substance abuse during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Three Arrested in Connection to Fight at Mo's Bar

A fight inside Mo's Bar in downtown Storm Lake this past weekend has led to multiple arrests. The Storm Lake Police Department was informed of the fight around 1:20am last Saturday, May 14th. Witnesses claimed that two females engaged in a physical altercation, and then several others joined in the fight. Police allege bar employees attempted to break up the fight and were assaulted in the process sustaining bodily injuries. Police allege multiple individuals that were involved fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton woman jailed for meth, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 50-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from a welfare check at her residence southwest...
ASHTON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Wanted on Multiple Clay County Charges Taken into Custody

A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Primghar Ambulance Team gets new vehicle

PRIMGHAR—The emergency medical services crew in Primghar is ready to roll with a new ambulance. The 10-member Primghar Ambulance Team received its 2022 Dodge Ram EMS vehicle on May 4. “We’re very excited. It is a huge upgrade from our previous ambulance that is 12 years old,” said Jeremy...
PRIMGHAR, IA
1380kcim.com

Ida Grove Man Sentenced To Up To Five Years In Prison For 2021 Theft From DMACC Construction Site

An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
IDA GROVE, IA
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
KELOLAND TV

Man charged for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Alcester Wednesday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the passenger of the car showed numerous signs of controlled substance abuse during the traffic stop. The passenger then gave a false name to the...
ALCESTER, SD
kelo.com

Sculpture stolen along Phillips Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sculpture Walk has reported one of the sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls has been damaged and stolen. “Miss”, by artist Xu LongHua, was installed last weekend near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue. Sculpture Walk is asking anyone with information to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy