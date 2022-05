Attorney General Maura Healey called on an Everett city councilor to resign in light of a series of racist statements. Councilor Anthony DiPierro first started taking heat publicly when the public learned he had shared a racist meme in March. While Mayor Carlo DeMaria has stood by the councilor, saying he believes in second chances, pressure has been building for DiPierro to resign as another incident recently was made public. Just last week, The Boston Globe uncovered a video of DiPierro making comments with others in Everett city government about trying to bring Black people to public events so that they would be less likely to be perceived as racist.

2 DAYS AGO