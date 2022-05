SK Hynix has just announced the release of a brand-new PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD that should prove to be one of the best SSDs in terms of input/output operations per second (IOPS). Set to potentially become one of the fastest such drives on the market, the SSD is already available on Amazon. However, as is the case with many other SSDs, not every variant of the SK Hynix Platinum 41 will offer such top speeds.

