Republican slams ICE for yearlong nonresponse on no-bid migrant housing contract

A House Republican slammed Immigration and Customs Enforcement for failing to disclose key information a year after he inquired about a massive migrant detention contract that was given to a Biden transition team official's organization.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sent a letter to acting ICE Director Tae Johnson on Thursday, inquiring about the government’s delay in responding to his March 31, 2021, letter and new revelations that nonprofit contractor Endeavors wasted $17 million of the $87 million contract to house migrant families. The Washington Examiner first reported on the deal in April 2021.

“After more than a year of opportunities, ICE has failed to provide substantive explanations regarding its no-bid contract with Endeavors or the egregious conflict of interest involved with the organization and the Biden Administration,” Clyde said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner. "ICE has wasted a whopping $17 million of taxpayer money on empty hotel rooms intended for illegal migrants. This latest example of incompetence underscores the dire need for proper congressional oversight and thorough investigations.”

Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and House Homeland Security Committee sent a letter to ICE earlier this month after the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General concluded that Endeavors wasted 20% of taxpayer money. The committee asked ICE for all communications among itself, Endeavors, and contract broker Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, a former Biden transition team official and senior ICE official.

The contract was intended to cover the cost of renting 1,239 hotel beds at seven hotels in Arizona and Texas for six months. The hotels served as “emergency family reception sites” where families would be held before being released into the United States. ICE has existing family residential centers, but the Biden administration chose not to utilize them fully, opting to rent hotel rooms.

ICE has since banned Lorenzen-Strait from working on contracts with the agency after determining he had never been cleared in the first place to work on it as a former federal employee.

Clyde was one of several officials who identified Lorenzen-Strait as heavily involved in the no-bid contract.