Why the tall grass? Something’s abuzz here in Norwalk with the signs around the city which read, “No Mow in May—We’re Feeding the Bees”. The City of Norwalk Department of Public Works has designated 15 properties as project sites allowing the grass and native plants to grow to their heart’s content during the month of May when bees need food in abundance. Bee populations world-wide have declined by nearly 50% according to Greenpeace and numerous scientific reports.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO