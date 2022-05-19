14-year-old arrested for attempted murder

Both Taylorville Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend. Taylorville Police got a report of a suspicious person and upon arrival encountered 36 year old Stephon Little. After an investigation, it was revealed that Little had an extensive criminal history which includes armed robbery and other crimes. Little was detained and subsequently charged with several gun violations. Upon further investigation, TPD seized from Little a 9mm loaded handgun with a round in the chamber that had a serial number scratched off, a loaded AK47 with one in the chamber, and an armor vest that contained rifle plates.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO