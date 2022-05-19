ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

14-year-old arrested for attempted murder

By WICS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 14-year-old is facing attempted first degree murder charges after police say he shot a man in Decatur. Decatur Police say the teen shot a 49-year-old man around 8:30 p.m. on April...

