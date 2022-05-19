ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco project will provide homes for 160 residents trying to get off the streets

By Katy St. Clair, Bay City News Foundation
San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped unveil a new, 160-unit permanent supportive housing complex in the city’s SOMA District this week for adults and families with a history of homelessness. The site, located at 1321 Mission, consists of 40 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for individuals....

