Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area.

20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed

with the goal of finding a third-party to build onto the land. The overall plan is to make the High Street area an appealing investment opportunity for both residents and entrepreneurs.

“The City sees a lot of potential in the High Street area! With the opening of Our Daily Bread

and work continuing on the Arnold Palmer Community Center, private organizations have already planted their roots along the street. As with any investment, it will take a number of

years before our community sees substantial growth but our city wants to assist in any way

possible to keep momentum going.”- Mike Webb, City Manager.