M-Braves beat Biloxi Shuckers 6-4

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-4 at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, May 18.

The M-Braves scored the first two runs off a double by Jalen Miller. Trailing 4-2, Jacob Pearson sparked a rally with a double to lead off the seventh.

After Pearson’s leadoff double, Logan Brown lined a double to the gap in right center to score Pearson. Then, Andrew Moritz snuck a grounder past the first baseman to bring in Brown and tie it 4-4. Michael Harris II lifted a double into the corner of left field to score Moritz and give the M-Braves their first lead since the first inning at 5-4. Harris II scored on a wild pitch to cap off the flurry of an inning with a 6-4 lead.

The third game of the home series will be held on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Click here to purchase tickets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.