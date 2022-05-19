ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

M-Braves beat Biloxi Shuckers 6-4

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMh26_0fjdtcuF00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-4 at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, May 18.

The M-Braves scored the first two runs off a double by Jalen Miller. Trailing 4-2, Jacob Pearson sparked a rally with a double to lead off the seventh.

After Pearson’s leadoff double, Logan Brown lined a double to the gap in right center to score Pearson. Then, Andrew Moritz snuck a grounder past the first baseman to bring in Brown and tie it 4-4. Michael Harris II lifted a double into the corner of left field to score Moritz and give the M-Braves their first lead since the first inning at 5-4. Harris II scored on a wild pitch to cap off the flurry of an inning with a 6-4 lead.

The third game of the home series will be held on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Click here to purchase tickets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

