Bluffton, SC

Emergency repairs close part of Bluffton skate park. Here’s why, when it will reopen

By Lana Ferguson
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A portion of Beaufort County’s public skate park in Bluffton was closed for emergency repairs Wednesday but is expected to reopen early next week, according to a news release.

“Our emphasis is always safety first,” Beaufort County Parks and Recreations director Shannon Loper said in the release. “We noticed some issues beginning to develop and wanted to address them immediately. The safety of all our skaters is paramount and Beaufort County Parks and Recreation is committed to providing the best sports experiences.”

The project includes minor repairs to the nosing around the bowl, which is the lip of the bowl that has a special rail around it, Beaufort County spokesman Chris Ophardt said Thursday. He estimated the costs to be around $600.

The Buckwalter Skate Park is located at the Buckwalter Recreational Center, 905 Buckwalter Parkway.

The county’s indoor pool on Pritchard Street in Bluffton that closed earlier this year over concerns that the roof may cave in is expected to reopen in August, and Beaufort’s tennis courts on Bladen Street are undergoing a major facelift.

For a complete list of what the county’s Parks and Recreation department offers and updates on closures and openings, visit www.bcscrec.com .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

