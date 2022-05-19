Emergency repairs close part of Bluffton skate park. Here’s why, when it will reopen

A portion of Beaufort County’s public skate park in Bluffton was closed for emergency repairs Wednesday but is expected to reopen early next week, according to a news release.

“Our emphasis is always safety first,” Beaufort County Parks and Recreations director Shannon Loper said in the release. “We noticed some issues beginning to develop and wanted to address them immediately. The safety of all our skaters is paramount and Beaufort County Parks and Recreation is committed to providing the best sports experiences.”

The project includes minor repairs to the nosing around the bowl, which is the lip of the bowl that has a special rail around it, Beaufort County spokesman Chris Ophardt said Thursday. He estimated the costs to be around $600.

The Buckwalter Skate Park is located at the Buckwalter Recreational Center, 905 Buckwalter Parkway.

The county’s indoor pool on Pritchard Street in Bluffton that closed earlier this year over concerns that the roof may cave in is expected to reopen in August, and Beaufort’s tennis courts on Bladen Street are undergoing a major facelift.

For a complete list of what the county’s Parks and Recreation department offers and updates on closures and openings, visit www.bcscrec.com .