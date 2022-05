BAY CITY, MI - Traffic could get tricky with this Fourth of July in Bay City since one of the city’s bascule bridges is expected to remain out of commission. During an informational event on Thursday, May 19 at the Doubletree’s Riverfront Grille, members of the Bay City Bridge Partners crew gave an update on the status of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. BCBP is a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, which is leasing the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge from the city.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO