A weekend-long even in commemoration and celebration of Black and African American freedom is happening for the first time in Auburn for the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth was designated as an official holiday for the first time in New York State on June 19, 2021 and celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Its date originates back to June 19, 1865, when African Americans across the state of Texas were made aware of their right to freedom.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO