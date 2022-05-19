Designer Bobby Hundreds Shows Off His Collectible Comics, Sneakers, Ceramics & NFTs | Collected

Joe Locke had no idea Netflix’s Heartstopper would be such an instant hit. (It’s always hard to know how exactly many people are watching Netflix shows since the streamer doesn’t release audience numbers, but Heartstopper topped Variety’s “Trending TV” chart by a wide margin, has near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, and it’s huge on gay Twitter.) Locke, who plays the lead role in the queer teen coming-of-age story, always saw it as a "little show" with “a small budget,” he explains. But "when all the buzz started coming, we're like, 'Whoa, we did not expect this.'" The series, based on a graphic novel by the British author Alice Oseman, follows the romance between Charlie Spring (Locke), who is shy and comfortable with his queer identity, and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular, straight-passing rugby player. "It's just so great that a show based on queer people, made by queer people, and has mostly queer characters has made it into the mainstream," Locke says.
