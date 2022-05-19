ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

FORMER CUB, CURRENT BRONCO SUTTON DONATES TO SHOES THAT FIT

By Doug Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Brenham Cub, former SMU Mustang, and current member of the Denver Broncos is giving back to those less fortunate. The non-profit organization, Shoes That Fit, has received a $25,000 donation from Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton in the...

#Athletic Shoes#Charity#Cub#Bronco#Smu Mustang#The Denver Broncos#Wide Receiver#American Children
