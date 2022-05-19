ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reversible hydrogenation of carbon dioxide to formic acid using a Mn-pincer complex in the presence of lysine

By Duo Wei
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfficient hydrogen storage and release are essential for effective use of hydrogen as an energy carrier. In principle, formic acid could be used as a convenient hydrogen storage medium via reversible CO2 hydrogenation. However, noble metal-based catalysts are currently needed to facilitate the (de)hydrogenation, and the CO2 produced during hydrogen release...

Alignment of fractures on Bennu's boulders indicative of rapid asteroid surface evolution

On asteroids, fractures develop due to stresses driven by diurnal temperature variations at spatial scales ranging from sub-millimetres to metres. However, the timescales of such rock fracturing by thermal fatigue are poorly constrained by observations. Here we analyse images of the asteroid (101955) Bennu obtained by the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission and show that metre-scale fractures on the boulders exposed at the surface have a preferential meridional orientation, consistent with cracking induced by diurnal temperature variations. Using an analytical model of fracture propagation, we suggest that fractures the length of those on Bennu's boulders can be produced in 104"“105 years. This is a comparable or shorter timescale than mass movement processes that act to expose fresh surfaces and reorient boulders and any preferential direction signature. We propose that boulder surface fracturing happens rapidly compared with the lifetime in near-Earth space of Bennu and other carbonaceous asteroids. The damage due to this space-weathering process has consequences for the material properties of these asteroids, with implications for the preservation of the primordial signature acquired during the accretional phases in the protoplanetary disk of our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
A novel, bioactive and antibacterial scaffold based on functionalized graphene oxide with lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO nanoparticles

In this study, a novel nanobiocomposite was synthesized using graphene oxide, lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO and used in biological fields. To synthesize this structure, after preparing graphene oxide by the Hummer method, lignin, silk fibroin, and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) were added to it, respectively. Also, ZnO NPs with a particle size of about 18Â nm to 33Â nm was synthesized via Camellia sinensis extract by green methodology. The synthesized structure was examined as anti-biofilm agent and it was observed that the Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite has a significant ability to prevent the formation of P. aeruginosa biofilm. In addition, due to the importance of the possibility of using this structure in biological environments, its toxicity and blood compatibility were also evaluated. According to the obtained results from MTT assay, the viability percentages of Hu02 cells treated with Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite after 24, 48, and 72Â h of incubation were 89.96%, 89.32%, and 91.28%. On the other hand, the hemolysis percentage of the synthesized structure after 24Â h and 72Â h of extraction was 9.5% and 11.76% respectively. As a result, the synthesized structure has a hemolysis percentage below 12% and its toxicity effect on Hu02 cells is below 9%.
CHEMISTRY
The first complete human genome

Sequences of the human genome have typically included gaps in repetitive regions of DNA. A combination of state-of-the-art technologies has now enabled researchers to generate the first complete human genome sequence. John T. Lovell 0 &. John T. Lovell is at the Genome Sequencing Center, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville,...
BERKELEY, CA
Carbon fiber coated by quinoa cellulose nanosheet with outstanding scaled salt self-cleaning performance and purification of organic and antibiotic contaminated water

To date, various solar driven evaporation technologies have been developed for treatment of seawater and wastewater but with the threat from salt polluted and single treatment of seawater. Herein, we develop a multifunctional evaporator constructed by carbon fiber coated by quinoa cellulose nanosheet (CFQC) with outstanding self-cleaning performance and good purification property for treatment of organic and antibiotic polluted water. The resulting Zn-CFQC exhibits good light to thermal performance which can absorb about 86.95% lights in the range of UV"“Vis"“NIR (200"“2500Â nm); therefore, the wet and dry surface temperatures of Zn-CFQC are held at 62.1 and 124.3Â Â°C respectively, and keep a speed of 3.2Â kgÂ mâˆ’2Â hâˆ’1 for water evaporating under 1000Â WÂ mâˆ’2 illumination. Such good light-to-thermal capabilities can be mainly imputed to the unique surface microstructures of the carbon fiber which decorated by two-dimension cellulose and activated by ZnCl2. Additionally, Zn-CFQC shows good salt automatic-cleaning capability at night and corresponding mechanism has been simply elucidated according to the chemical potential theory. The method of treatment of carbon fiber opens a new way for commercial carbon fiber utilization of solar assisted water purification.
ENGINEERING
Kinetics and stoichiometry of gallic acid and methyl gallate in scavenging DPPH radical as affected by the reaction solvent

The activity and capacity of gallic acid (GA) and methyl gallate (MG) in scavenging DPPHÂ· were determined in different solvents. Based on the bimolecular rate constants k2, both antioxidants showed highest activities in EtOH, followed by in MeOH, t-BuOH, MeCN, 2-PrOH, acetone, THF, ethyl acetate, and 1,4-dioxane. GA indicated better activities (k2 value, Mâˆ’1Â sâˆ’1) than MG in the alcoholic solvents (51"“1939 vs. 25"“1530) and in MeCN (203 vs. 187) whereas MG was of higher activities in the polar aprotic solvents (1.7"“41 vs. 1.6"“13). The highest stoichiometries for GA vs. MG were in 2-PrOH (6.67 vs. 5.37), followed by EtOH (5.84 vs. 4.57), MeOH (5.34 vs. 3.8)"‰~"‰acetone (5.02 vs. 4.44), MeCN (3.68 vs. 3.05)"‰~"‰t-BuOH (3.14 vs. 2.99), THF (2.34 vs. 2.2), ethyl acetate (1.2 vs. 0.93), and 1,4-dioxane (0.34 vs. 0.35).
CHEMISTRY
Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Ultra-dense dislocations stabilized in high entropy oxide ceramics

Dislocations are commonly present and important in metals but their effects have not been fully recognized in oxide ceramics. The large strain energy raised by the rigid ionic/covalent bonding in oxide ceramics leads to dislocations with low density (âˆ¼106"‰mmâˆ’2), thermodynamic instability and spatial inhomogeneity. In this paper, we report ultrahigh density (âˆ¼109"‰mmâˆ’2) of edge dislocations that are uniformly distributed in oxide ceramics with large compositional complexity. We demonstrate the dislocations are progressively and thermodynamically stabilized with increasing complexity of the composition, in which the entropy gain can compensate the strain energy of dislocations. We also find cracks are deflected and bridged with âˆ¼70% enhancement of fracture toughness in the pyrochlore ceramics with multiple valence cations, due to the interaction with enlarged strain field around the immobile dislocations. This research provides a controllable approach to establish ultra-dense dislocations in oxide ceramics, which may open up another dimension to tune their properties.
CHEMISTRY
Frustration over Chinese academic database charges

China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. Institute of Apicultural Research, Beijing, China. The Chinese Academy of Sciences last month suspended its use of the country’s largest science database — called China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI; www.cnki.net) — because of a steep rise in subscription fees. The prohibitive charges threaten to cripple the country’s research programmes by hindering the dissemination and utilization of knowledge.
CHINA
No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
How academic institutions can help to close Wikipedia’s gender gap

The world’s largest online encyclopedia mirrors society’s bias towards male achievements. Employers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine can help to change that. Farah Qaiser is the director of research and policy at Evidence for Democracy, based in the greater Toronto area, Canada, and a member of...
TECHNOLOGY
Cracking the code review process

What does it entail to perform a code review for Nature Computational Science?. At Nature Computational Science, code is at the heart of all of our papers. For the most part, either the scientific results of a submitted paper are the product of a computational exercise, or a computational method, model, or framework is the main result of the reported research. Thus, perhaps not surprisingly, we see the code as an essential aspect when determining whether a manuscript is suitable for publication with us: for every manuscript that goes to peer review, we do our best to ensure that at least one referee can provide feedback on the corresponding code. Evaluating the code is an important step of the peer-review process, as it reveals not only the extent to which the results are reproducible, but also the level at which the code is complete and reusable. Recently, we shed light on the peer-review process and provided suggestions to aid reviewers in writing constructive and unbiased reviews for Nature Computational Science. Here, we would like to suggest some important aspects to consider when peer reviewing the code for a paper.
COMPUTERS
Beyond inspiring narratives

The protection and enhancement of biological diversity as an essential driver of sustainable development is in need of transformative change. It's time to make that happen. On 22 May, the international community celebrated Biodiversity Day 2022 and the idea of a shared future for all life on Earth. A recurrent appointment promoted by the Secretariat to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the event this year intended to build momentum for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that will be officially adopted at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the CBD later this year in Kunming, China. Nature Sustainability joins calls to support biodiversity protection, and continues to highlight research and opinion that contribute knowledge and insights to find solutions for people and nature to coexist harmoniously. As an example, in this issue, an Article by Antonelli and colleagues presents a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for systematic biodiversity conservation planning. The proposed approach, based on biodiversity monitoring, optimizes a conservation policy that aims to, for example, minimize species loss within the constraints of a limited financial budget. In essence, the method allows the quantification of the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection. Using both simulated and empirical data, the authors show how their proposed approach works, and the extent to which it can help meet conservation targets reliably.
AGRICULTURE
Fitting into your niche

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and the urinary tract, leading to recurrence of UTIs. To gain a clearer understanding of how pathogens adapt within the host, several genomic studies have previously reported pathoadaptive mechanisms of persistence, but these have been mostly limited to specific niches ofÂ the human body, thus underscoring the need to understand the impact of different physiological conditions between niches in within-host bacterial adaptation. Now, ThÃ¤nert, Choi et al. characterize UPEC adaptation in multiple body sites - the gastrointestinal tract and the urinary tract - and show that mobile genetic element (MGE)-mediated genomic plasticity is key for habitat adaptation and persistence.
SCIENCE

