Friends remember Plaza Towers Elementary School students killed in 2013 tornado ahead of graduation

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Legacy McNeill

MOORE, Okla. — The Plaza Tower victims are remembered by their friends years later.

Nine years ago, a deadly tornado tore through Moore and for those who lived through it, the remembering never stops. This year, seven students who died inside Plaza Towers Elementary School would be graduating.

A Plaza Tower alum remembers seven of her friends, including her best friend. She spoke about what it’s like going through all those major milestones, like graduation, without the seven children by her side.

“On the playground, we’d always play house or everyone would come over and we’d play in the street together, me, Janae and Sydney would ride our bikes on the street,” said Legacy McNeill, a Plaza Towers alum.

When McNeill thinks about her childhood, the memories before May 20, 2013, are happy ones.

“We were so close, playing on the playground and everything,” McNeill said.

Everything changed that day.

“The bad weather happening, and we got to my grandma’s house and got in her closet and everything and my parents saying it’s heading for my school just feeling scared,” McNeill said.

McNeill just happened to be home from school. She said her 9-year-old mind couldn’t comprehend what happened.

“I kind of thought that they would come back but it took a while for it to set in. They can’t be here with me today,” McNeill said.

She said she thinks about them every single day. She was friends with all the victims but especially close to Sydney Angle.

She wore a shirt to our interview to honor Sydney and the memories they made on the softball team.

“We were on the same team. My dad was the coach,” McNeill said.

Their team colors were purple and yellow.

“At prom, I had purple and yellow heels my purple and yellow earrings and nail and everything,” McNeill said.

As she said, it was Sydney’s prom too.

“I wanted to make sure I had my best friend there with me,” she said.

Another major milestone was graduation.

“It was definitely hard without my friends but it was amazing to be able to walk across the stage and know they’re with me,” she said.

McNeill graduated from Westmoore and as she walked across the stage, she held up a 35, which was Sydney’s softball number.

“Live life and not care what other people are thinking. Sydney never cared. She just did her own thing and had her own style,” McNeill said.

Before graduation, she stopped by the Plaza Towers Memorial Wall, one of the only pieces left standing of the original building, in her cap and gown. She remembered eating lunch with her best friend in front of the same wall.

The Southmoore graduation is Thursday night, which is where Plaza students go for high school. There will be seven lanterns there to honor the seven students. Their families are invited and their names will be read aloud.

IN THIS ARTICLE
