Amarillo man indicted after sex crime sting operation

By Cat Keenan
 3 days ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man was indicted in Randall County Wednesday after he was arrested in a February sex crime sting operation in Amarillo, according to released court documents.

A Randall County Grand Jury reported that Conner Mylander of Amarillo was indicted for “Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously reported that five people – three from Amarillo, one from Dumas, and one from Canada – were arrested in late February as a result of the joint sting operation. As of May 19, Mylander was the only one to have been officially indicted.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

