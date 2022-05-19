ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Online information available for Lake Anita Water Quality Improvement Plan

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Anita) Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in Lake Anita in Cass County can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel.

Lake Anita is on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of algae. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, shows how these problems are caused by too much phosphorus in the lake. The problems impact recreation on the lake and aquatic life.

The plan explores the amounts and sources of phosphorus entering the lake and offers potential solutions to reduce those levels and work toward fixing the problem. The document is designed as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lake.

The presentation is available now at youtube.com/iowadnr through June 20. The full document can be downloaded on the Iowa DNR’s website at the following: http://www.iowadnr.gov/Environment/WaterQuality/WatershedImprovement/WatershedResearchData/WaterImprovementPlans/PublicMeetingsPlans.aspx.

Public comments on the plan must be submitted by June 20 to the following:

E-mail: james.hallmark@dnr.iowa.gov

Mail: James Hallmark, care of Iowa DNR, Wallace State Office Building,

502 E. Ninth St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319

After gathering Iowans’ comments, the DNR will forward the final plan, also called by its technical name of Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

