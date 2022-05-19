ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kronenwetter, WI

Severe weather threat postpones Bike and Walk for the Health of It

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
KRONENWETTER – Bike and Walk for the Health of It has been postponed until 6 p.m. May 26 because of severe weather threats today, May 19, into May 20.

The event had been set for 6 p.m. today, May 19.

“We want to err on the side of caution,” said Community Development Director Jared Grande. “The event is not cancelled, just held over to next week. We are looking forward to getting our community together.”

The event invites residents to bring their bike or walking shoes and hit one of three laid-out courses (1-mile, 3-mile, and 9-mile), among many other activities.

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

