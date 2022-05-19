High school roundup: Giglio helps Martha's Vineyard girls tennis to 16th straight win

Cali Giglio won first singles 6-0, 6-0 for Martha's Vineyard as they beat the Sandwich Blue Knights 4-1 to remain undefeated in girls tennis action on Wednesday.

Karinne Nivala won second singles 6-0, 6-1, Evelyn Brewer won third singles 6-1, 6-2 and Tessa Hammond won first doubles 6-2, 6-1 for Martha's Vineyard (16-0). Bridget Carrera and Ella Hoffman won second doubles 6-1, 6-3 for Sandwich (6-7).

Monomoy 3, Cape Cod Academy 2: Jocelyn White and Julia McCaffrey won third singles 6-0, 6-2, and Angelica Velasquez and Christie Beckley won first doubles 6-0, 6-2 and won second doubles by forfeit for Monomoy (13-3).

Lili Shanahan won first singles 6-1, 6-2 and Bella Scioletti won second singles 6-0, 6-0 for Cape Cod Academy (5-7).

Helping hands: Falmouth tennis coach helps Ukrainian golfer start a new life in the States

Mashpee 3, Randolph 2: Mariele Henley won first singles 7-5, 6-4 for the Falcons as they beat the Herons.

Maile Biehl won third singles 6-1, 6-2 and Grace Dion and Jaime Hughes won first singles 6-3, 6-6 (3-7), 10-5 for Mashpee (2-9).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Barnstable 2: The Dolphins defeated the Red Hawks and won their first match of the season. D-Y is 1-8 while Barnstable (0-7) remains winless.

Sturgis East 4, Rising Tide 1: The Storm beat the Herons and improve to 4-6.

Nauset 3, Falmouth 2 : The Warriors got the edge over the Clippers to move past .500 at 7-6. Falmouth is 2-8.

Keep your eyes on them: Top softball players to watch this season on the Cape

SOFTBALL:

Upper Cape 17, Cape Tech 5 : Taysia Lopes set the tone in the circle, striking out 10 over four innings of work as the Rams beat the Crusaders to improve to 10-7.

Lopes also made an impact offensively, launching a two-run home run. The Rams got production from up and down their lineup. Lucy Pesta had three hits and four RBIs, which led the team on the day. Cape Tech remains winless on the season at 0-13.

Dennis-Yarmouth 13, Barnstable 0: Julia Hicks didn't allow a single run for the Dolphins as they shut out the Red Hawks.

D-Y (11-4) scored seven runs in the third inning and were led by singles from Jordyn Pineau, Charleigh Hicks, Savannah Azoff, and Becca Linn. D-Y had 11 hits in the game and Pineau, Alexa Barboza, and Azoff all collected multiple hits for the Dolphins. Barboza and Pineau each managed three hits and the game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning with a double play by Azoff and Gabby Tanon.

Monomoy 19, Sturgis 6: Lilly Furman went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run for the Sharks as they beat Sturgis.

Maddie Crossen went 3-for-4, Courtney Kelley went 4-for-5 and Audrey Smith went 4-for-5 for Monomoy (12-2).

And the winners are: DiGiovanni and Casey are high school Players of the Week. Vote in this week's poll.

Falmouth 13, Nauset 1: Phoebe Cutter pitched six innings and allowed one hit and struck out 15 for the Clippers in a win over the Warriors.

Haylee Silvia went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Rachelle Andrade was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored, Meghan Robbins ended 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Maci Griesbauer went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Kaylee Shaw finished 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored for Falmouth (10-5).

Sandwich 15, Nantucket 10: Sandwich improved to (4-11) with a victory over Nantucket.

Rising Tide 17, St. John Paul II 16: St John Paul II lost a thriller to fall to (5-8)

Blue Knight magic: Three Sandwich baseball players commit to college teams

BASEBALL:

Monomoy 6, Sturgis East 5: Sean Davock had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 9th inning for the Sharks as they beat the Storm in extra innings. Finn Hyora led off the inning with a walk, stole second, and Davock sent a line single into left-center to bring home the winning run.

Ryan Karl started and pitched the first 5 innings for Monomoy (9-6) as he allowed 6 hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out 9. Wesley Ulrich came in relief pitching the final 4 innings and gave up 1 hit and struck out 4.

Davock went 4-for-5 on the day, Wesley Ulrich and Karle also chipped in with 2 hits each and Hyora made good catches in the centerfield.

Diamond gems: Top baseball players to watch on the Cape

Upper Cape 9, Cape Tech 0: The Rams beat the Crusaders to advance to 5-10.

Martha’s Vineyard 6, Sandwich 3: The Vineyarders improved to 9-5 after beating Sandwich.

Nantucket 11, Rising Tide 7: Nantucket got its second win of the season over the Rising Tide.

Nauset 2, Falmouth 1: The Warriors continued their strong start to the year, improving to 13-4.

Top players: Top girls lacrosse players to watch this season on the Cape

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Monomoy 9, Mashpee 8 : Lucy Mawn had four goals and three assists to lead the Sharks' win over the Falcons.

Kate Gabri also had four goals in the game, while Evie Sheeran stood tall in goal when it mattered most, recording two of her nine total saves in the last minute to preserve the win.

Upper Cape 9, Tri-County 4: The Rams took their record to 9-6 after beating Tri-County.

Old Rochester 17, Bourne 6: Bourne lost to Old Rochester to fall to 3-9.

Standing out: Top boys lacrosse players to watch this season on the Cape

BOYS LACROSSE:

Tri-County Reg 16, Upper Cape 9 : Upper Cape lost to Tri-County to fall to 7-10.

Old Rochester 11, Bourne 6: Bourne dropped to 3-10 after losing to Old Rochester.

Mashpee 11 at Monomoy 9: Mashpee now sits at 8-4 after beating Monomoy

BOYS TENNIS:

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Sandwich 0: Jacob Riis won first singles 6-0, 6-2, Clyde Smith won second singles 6-0, 6-0, Zak Potter won three singles 6-0, 6-0, Teagan Myers and Caleb Dubin won first doubles 6-0, 6-0 and Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy won second doubles 6-1, 6-0 for Martha's Vineyard (13-2).

Monomoy 3, Cape Cod Academy 2: Ryan Casey won second singles 6-0, 6-0 for the Sharks as they beat the Seahawks. Colin Malone and Joseph Malone won first singles and Charles Watson and Matt Barbella won second singles for Monomoy (13-1).

Luke Spinner won first singles 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Griffin Mayo won third singles 6-0, 6-1 for Cape Cod Academy (7-4).

Nauset 5, Falmouth 0: Rufus McCleery won first singles 6-1, 6-0 for the Warriors as they swept the Clippers. Salvi Cacciola won second singles 7-5, 6-2, Malcolm Stewart won third singles 6-0, 6-2, Lucas Wilson and Will Murphy won first doubles 6-4, 7-5 (10-7) and Tom Foly and Carson Winslow won second doubles 6-1, 6-0 for Nauset (11-5).

Sturgis 5, Rising Tide 0: Sturgis swept the Herons and improve to 9-2.

Barnstable 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 : The Red Hawks swept the Dolphins and go to 6-7, while D-Y drop to 0-10.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: High school roundup: Giglio helps Martha's Vineyard girls tennis to 16th straight win