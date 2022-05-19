Mitchell Senior Center Closed – COVID Exposure – Update

Congratulations to these hard working students in the Mitchell High Drafting Engineering 2 class who completed their Autodesk Certified User in Inventor exams this spring 2022 semester. The Autodesk Certified User (ACU) certification is an industry-recognized credential that can effectively start students’ careers as designers, engineers, and makers. It enhances students’ higher ed applications and resumes by providing evidence of competency and proficiency. The certification is an excellent way for students with about 150 hours of real-world Autodesk software experience to validate their software skills. Earning this level of certification while in school will give students confidence as they continue to master Autodesk products and pursue professional-level certification in the future. For the Drafting Engineering 2 Honors students have the opportunity to earn honors level credit for a CTE course as well as earn an industry recognized certification showing their mastery of skills learned in the course.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO