Mitchell County, NC

Mitchell Senior Center Closed – COVID Exposure – Update

 4 days ago

Due to COVID Exposure the Mitchell County...

Help Support Hero Quilt and Linus Quilt Projects

Mountain Piecemakers 2022 opportunity quilt is from the pattern “Common Bride” designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts. This beautiful queen size quilt- 88 inches square- is a combination of machine applique and traditionally pieced blocks. The entire quilt is custom quilted on a long arm machine by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Save Yancey County’s Future

Yancey County is NOT Mayberry. We are NOT living in a quite , cute community. Instead Yancey County is breeding criminals due to the lack of opportunities. How can Yancey County have a future , when there is nothing here for graduates (the future)?. There is no REAL good paying...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mitchell Drafting Engineering 2 Honors Autodesk Inventor Certification

Congratulations to these hard working students in the Mitchell High Drafting Engineering 2 class who completed their Autodesk Certified User in Inventor exams this spring 2022 semester. The Autodesk Certified User (ACU) certification is an industry-recognized credential that can effectively start students’ careers as designers, engineers, and makers. It enhances students’ higher ed applications and resumes by providing evidence of competency and proficiency. The certification is an excellent way for students with about 150 hours of real-world Autodesk software experience to validate their software skills. Earning this level of certification while in school will give students confidence as they continue to master Autodesk products and pursue professional-level certification in the future. For the Drafting Engineering 2 Honors students have the opportunity to earn honors level credit for a CTE course as well as earn an industry recognized certification showing their mastery of skills learned in the course.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Swimmer drowns at popular western North Carolina waterfall

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular Avery County waterfall. The Linville Volunteer Fire Department reported on social media that they were called just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls. They say the mission turned into a recovery, WJHL-TV spoke with the Avery County Sheriff who identified the victim as Philip D. Williams, 53.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
#Covid#Senior Center
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 312 pm EDT, May 22nd 2022

NCZ001-018-019-221945- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC- west central Wilkes, southern Watauga and south central Ashe Counties. At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Boone, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Folwell says ‘many red flags’ in proposed Atrium Health merger

RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell expressed concern about the proposed merger between Charlotte-based Atrium Health and midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health that was announced last week. “The proposed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health into a six-state medical behemoth pocketing $27 billion in annual revenue raises many...
RALEIGH, NC
What’s happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents have plenty to look forward to this weekend, and News Channel 11 has a rundown of just a few to help kick off the summer. Iris Festival Greeneville’s 27th annual Iris Festival boasts over 150 different vendors from a variety of art, craft, food and retail backgrounds. On May 21 and […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Mike Edney, State House Seats 117, 113 On Ballot

Henderson County – Henderson County voters will decide on state representatives and a county commissioner in the Republican primary May 17. Longtime county commissioner Mike Edney is challenged by Amy Lynn Holt. Voters will choose for either of two state house seats, among various races. State House District 117...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Waynesville adjusts traffic impact policy to include developers early in process

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Waynesville has clarified its traffic impact policy in the wake of several recently approved housing developments. Until now, the impact of additional vehicles relied on the NCDOT interpreting traffic thresholds after the development is built, the town’s traffic consultant Mark Teague said. He's worked with town leaders to create a policy that includes a pre-submittal meeting with developers.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Former restaurant manager ordered by judge to pay $91K in restitution

A former restaurant manager has been ordered to pay more than $91,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to a theft charge in Washington County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Amy Oaks Turner was in upper management at Charley’s Philly Steaks when she filed false and fraudulent tax returns.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
LAF Highlights Asheville’s Candidates for Mayor

Asheville – On April 27th, the Leadership Asheville Forum held a luncheon at the Country Club of Asheville. Citizens congregated, gathering first-hand perspective and insights from the prospecting mayor candidates for the City of Asheville. Attending candidates were Dr. Cliff Feingold, Esther Manheimer, Kim Roney, and Jonathan Wainscott. Michael Hayes was unable to attend.
ASHEVILLE, NC

