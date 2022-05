The Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF) Board of Directors approved a $1.7 million grant request from Highland Park ISD that will help provide a 5% pay increase to district staff during the 2022-23 school year. The grant will mark the largest amount that HPEF has ever gifted to the district solely for districtwide teacher and staff salaries.

