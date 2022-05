A large crowd attended the grand opening and concert at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park on May 15. The event began with a dedication ceremony with remarks from Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, Kent Herman and Larry Yoder, along with Taylorsville Rotary Club President Paul Sink (the club contributed approximately $68,000 toward the cost of the performance stage), Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman and Foundation Forward’s Ron Lewis (the nonprofit installed the “Charters of Freedom” at the park). Macedonia Baptist Church Pastor Ty Michaux provided the invocation and “blessing of the park.” Following remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the park.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO