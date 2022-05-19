ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Johnson City Press

Unicoi's Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival returns

The annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival made its return to Unicoi on Saturday. This year’s festival included a strawberry recipe contest, a car show, an inflatable kid’s zone, several bands playing live music and more than 110 vendors. Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said she believed this year’s festival...
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

What’s happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents have plenty to look forward to this weekend, and News Channel 11 has a rundown of just a few to help kick off the summer. Iris Festival Greeneville’s 27th annual Iris Festival boasts over 150 different vendors from a variety of art, craft, food and retail backgrounds. On May 21 and […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
avlwatchdog.org

Hunting for dead dad’s missing money, grieving son finds pain, anger … and a clue

George Jones died on Christmas Day 2019, rear-ended while pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 26 in Woodfin. Jones, 85, wore pants over his pajama bottoms, one shoe, two shirts, and a hat. His deteriorating mental state was the only explanation his son, Drake Jones, could fathom for why his father wound up on the highway’s edge at nearly 2 a.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Bakersville, NC
FOX Carolina

Downed tree closes roadway near park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that Richland Way is closed due to a downed tree. Officers said drivers trying to access the park should use Cleveirvine Avenue to avoid the tree.
GREENVILLE, SC
wcyb.com

Iris Festival returns to Greeneville, has large turnout

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Local and regional talent was on display Sunday afternoon in Greeneville. Sunday was the yearly Iris Festival. It was created in 1994 and has become one of the largest gatherings of the year. It features artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors and entertainers from across the...
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Wild Hunt

Judaculla Rock and Cherokee spirituality

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
CULLOWHEE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Commission a Pet Portrait, Keepsake Created by a Haywood County Artist

If you’re familiar with the Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC), in Waynesville, you probably know its members love pets. A visit to the HCAC gallery often means a visit with one of the docent’s small dogs or a chance to meet Birdie, the wirehaired pointing griffon that comes to work with HCAC director Morgan Beryl every day.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

SAHC is providing another reason to go up to the Roan this June

Most local folks knows that the most beautiful time, if also the most crowded time, to visit Roan Mountain is around the third week of June, when the Cloudland Rhododendron Gardens are usually in peak bloom. But in recent Junes, and again this year, there is another reason to make the trip up to the highest mountain and the most scenic highlands in the region.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

9 cats, 1 dead, found in Carter County storage unit

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County authorities are investigating after discovering nine cats, one of which was dead, inside a storage building. A sheriff’s deputy and animal control officer responded to a storage facility Thursday morning on Gap Creek Road. According to a sheriff’s office report, the owner of the facility had called 911 after […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 312 pm EDT, May 22nd 2022

NCZ001-018-019-221945- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC- west central Wilkes, southern Watauga and south central Ashe Counties. At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Boone, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WRBL News 3

Police investigate homicide near South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department needs the public’s help locating a vehicle of interest involved in a shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured another near a local bar. Officers were called to Magnolia Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting. Police said upon arrival, they saw 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Jarvis Harris Wilson

Jarvis Harris Wilson, age 77, of Burnsville, went Home to be with her Jesus on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jarvis was one of eight children born to Dan and Abbie Stevens Harris, and was a sister to Joyce Woody, Gail Harris, Burl Harris, Dwane Harris, Janet Harris Grindstaff, and Garrell Harris, all of whom have preceded her in death, as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Ruby Young Wilson; brothers-in-law, Jack Woody and Roby Wilson, and sister-in-law, Lorene Harris.
BURNSVILLE, NC

