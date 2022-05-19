Jarvis Harris Wilson, age 77, of Burnsville, went Home to be with her Jesus on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jarvis was one of eight children born to Dan and Abbie Stevens Harris, and was a sister to Joyce Woody, Gail Harris, Burl Harris, Dwane Harris, Janet Harris Grindstaff, and Garrell Harris, all of whom have preceded her in death, as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Ruby Young Wilson; brothers-in-law, Jack Woody and Roby Wilson, and sister-in-law, Lorene Harris.
Comments / 0