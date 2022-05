HARTFORD, Connecticut — If you're a customer with Eversource in Connecticut, the company is sending out a warning to expect an increase in prices this summer. "We adjust our bills, the supply side of the bill, twice a year per state regulations. And what you're seeing is an unfortunate result of everything that's going on out there," said Mitch Gross, a Spokesperson for Eversource.

