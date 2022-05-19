How to recognize Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Because people with disabilities deserve to enjoy entertainment equally. Tover

Global Accessibility Awareness Day happens each year on the third Thursday in May, and it focuses primarily on ensuring that all persons with disabilities have equal access to new advances in the digital landscape in entertainment and on the web.

Here at Reviewed, accessibility is a concept that’s near and dear to our hearts. Back in January of this year, we officially announced the launch of our Accessibility vertical, and in May, I, Christopher Groux, was hired to lead that section as senior editor alongside editor Sarah Kovac.

Here’s how we’re recognizing GAAD this year.

Helping a unique population find digital products they love

We got you covered with some of our favorite accessibility products. Reviewed / Apple / Sarah Kovac

GAAD offers a unique opportunity for the Reviewed crew to express its passion for accessible tech, some of which we’ve already highlighted over the past few months. In our Accessibility vertical, as in all others, our goal is to guide people toward products we think they’ll love. We understand through firsthand experience how life-changing the results can be, especially when an informed purchase offers an opportunity to overcome the challenges of a disability.

Here are just a few of the noteworthy reviews and articles we’ve published with a distinctly digital focus befitting of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

But, while compelling digital products are an important part of what makes this occasion, and our future so exciting, it’s the people behind these critiques that convey to our readers how critical initiatives like GAAD truly are. And we have big plans to continue growing our coverage. For more on that subject, I’ll let Sarah explain how _you_ can help make our accessibility dreams even better.

It’s about the experts

Want to test and review the latest special products in accessibility? Write us! Deep Optics

In the process of publishing reviews like these, we’ve let the experts lead the way. That has meant building a network of freelance writers who can speak from first-hand experience to the topics of disability, aging, and caregiving. We’ve found some incredible talent, but we won’t stop here. Disability is a sprawling landscape of experiences, so to do this topic justice, we are seeking out disabled writers of all kinds. Every perspective is valued here.

If you’re a disabled writer with an interest in product reviews, digital or otherwise, we’d love to connect. Send a brief intro and clips to accessibility@reviewed.com. We can’t wait to meet you. And, if you're just looking to find a product for yourself or a loved one, we look forward to being the place you come to for authenticity in accessibility both inside and out of the digital space.

We’re grateful to all those who provide the products we’ll review in the coming months. GAAD is about honoring those technical minds willing to take a calculated leap. There’s a world of life-changing products out there, and we want you to be the next one to help us explore it.

