Cal Poly baseball took care of business with a three-game sweep of UC Davis in the final home series of 2022 from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Baggett Stadium. The Mustangs (35-20, 20-7 Big West) have now won 11 in a row and with each victory are adding to their case to be chosen for a regional tournament and a chance to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO