Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) recently released actions and guidance regarding the nationwide infant formula shortage. “As parents across the country face empty shelves at the grocery store, we’re reminded just how important a stable supply chain is for Tennessee families,” Lee said. “We thank grocers and retailers for doing their part as we pull every lever to give Tennesseans in crisis the resources they need, but ultimately, it’s time for the federal government to do all they can to deregulate, ease restrictions and get formula back on the shelves.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO