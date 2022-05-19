ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

Living Estate Sale – May 20th, 21st, and 22nd

By Andrew Hughes
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Living estate sale for the estate of Jerry and Theresa Frye to be...

weisradio.com

Calhoun Journal

Lake Yahou Park Grand Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

Calhoun County, AL – Monday the 23rd is the Lake Yahou Park Grand Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting at 10:00 am! Join to officially open the newly redeveloped Lake Yahou Park to the public. This beautiful outdoor recreation spot features a peaceful half-mile walking trail, scenic 17-mile multi-use trail, rustic picnic and bench seating, and hundreds […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

CSAF Food Box Giveaway on Saturday (May 21st) at 9:00am

Coming up this Saturday (May 21st)) the Cherokee County Child & Senior Advocacy Foundation will be distributing FREE food items to area residents in need. The event will be be taking place at 1470 West Main Street in Centre, directly behind the Gridiron Restaurant, starting at 9:00 that morning. For...
CENTRE, AL
hometownheadlines.com

Branson Tractors’ parent company doubling down on Floyd site with $20 million expansion, up to 150 new jobs.

From the Rome News-Tribune: A $20 million investment in production facilities in Georgia by the parent company of TYM-USA and Branson Tractors will include a new 142,500-square-foot facility off Cedartown Highway in Floyd County. Dave Auten, the national sales manager for TYM-USA, said the facility will include new consolidated corporate...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
City
Centre, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
fox5atlanta.com

For sale: Homes from 'The Walking Dead' set

SENOIA, Ga. - FOX 5 is the first television station allowed behind Senoia’s zombie wall where "The Walking Dead" just wrapped up production after 11 seasons. AMC built actual homes as sets for the show’s Alexandria Safe-Zone. Now that the show has wrapped production, those homes are being spruced up for sale.
SENOIA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bremen Waffle House Expected to Reopen Saturday

The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.
BREMEN, GA
hometownheadlines.com

As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. You’ve seen all the work under way just below the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 split north of Cartersville since the first of the year. Even amid supply and equipment issues, a 59,000-square-foot Food City store is quickly coming together — and that doesn’t include the seven-pump “gas n’ go” station that is part of the project.
WSB Radio

Elderly homeowner battles to save her trees

A Cherokee County woman is battling the city of Holly Springs over two trees it wants to take down for a road widening project. At 75, Linda Caldwell has lived in her home on Holly Springs Parkway most of her life. It was built by her husband’s parents in the 1940′s and he helped plant the oak trees as a boy.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
saportareport.com

New 48-mile Camp and Paddle Trail in the works along Chattahoochee River

Residents of Atlanta and the metro area have likely been hearing a lot of buzz about the city’s neighboring river — the Chattahoochee — and local leaders’ visions of how to better use the natural oasis. Their solution? The Chattahoochee RiverLands, including its Camp and Paddle Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Levi Crabtree Sets Vision for New Cherokee County Bike Trail

It is one thing to dream big dreams, but it is another to put feet to action. Levi Crabtree is an 8th grader from Cherokee County High School, an Eagle Scout with local troop 247, and also the young man behind the new mountain bike trail located at Cherokee Rock Village. Levi had a vision for the trail and began laying that vision out. “So I just needed an eagle scout project and I have been wanting to do a mountain bike trail in Cherokee County, so it kind of just popped up.” Levi said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
eastcobbnews.com

Condemnation requested for Lower Roswell Road parcels

The Cobb Department of Transportation will ask county commissioners Tuesday to begin condemnation proceedings for rights-of-way and easements for the Lower Roswell Road transportation project. Since commissioners last year approved the conceptual plan for the project—which will stretch from Davidson Road to Woodlawn Drive—Cobb DOT has continued with property acquisitions...
COBB COUNTY, GA
insideedition.com

Georgia Waffle House Customers Raise Thousands After Learning Beloved Server Is Battling Cancer

A Georgia woman battling cancer was stunned to learn that her loyal customers at Waffle House came together to support her during this difficult time. Cynthia Morrison has been dedicated to those she waits on at the Waffle House on Cedarcrest Road and Highway 92 in Atlanta for the past 37 years, CBS46 reported. Going beyond just service with a smile, Morrison wants to get to know the people she serves, asking them not only for their name but their life story.
GEORGIA STATE
Forsyth County News

This long-awaited bridge over Lake Lanier is now open to traffic

The new Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 westbound bridge over Lake Lanier opened Friday, May 20, with the demolition of the old bridge expected to start later this month. Even as traffic is shifted to the new structure, work will continue around the bridge. “Continued construction activities in completing the project include...

