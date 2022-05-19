Living Estate Sale – May 20th, 21st, and 22nd

It is one thing to dream big dreams, but it is another to put feet to action. Levi Crabtree is an 8th grader from Cherokee County High School, an Eagle Scout with local troop 247, and also the young man behind the new mountain bike trail located at Cherokee Rock Village. Levi had a vision for the trail and began laying that vision out. “So I just needed an eagle scout project and I have been wanting to do a mountain bike trail in Cherokee County, so it kind of just popped up.” Levi said.
Comments / 0