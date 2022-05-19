Living Estate Sale – May 20th, 21st, and 22nd

A Georgia woman battling cancer was stunned to learn that her loyal customers at Waffle House came together to support her during this difficult time. Cynthia Morrison has been dedicated to those she waits on at the Waffle House on Cedarcrest Road and Highway 92 in Atlanta for the past 37 years, CBS46 reported. Going beyond just service with a smile, Morrison wants to get to know the people she serves, asking them not only for their name but their life story.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO