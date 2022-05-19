ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask A Met: Massive temperature drop for snowstorm

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — High wildfire danger Thursday will lead to a massive temperature dropoff as a spring snowstorm moves into the mountains and the metro. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Denver metro area.

Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all day Friday and the morning on Saturday. Have a question about all this wild weather? Just ask one of our meteorologists.

Near-record 90 degree heat Thursday, snowstorm Friday

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather Team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

About “ Ask A Met

Pinpoint Weather meteorologists answer your questions in articles, on TV and during live streams. Send us an email, tweet or join our Facebook live posts.

AskAMet@KDVR.com #AskAMet Facebook

You can ask your questions any time. The Pinpoint Weather Team may answer your questions in a future story or livestream.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At DIA Delayed Or Canceled As Winter Storm Moves Across Colorado

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays. It’s not clear if all were caused by weather. Colorado weather got us like 👇 If you’re flying out today or tomorrow, check your flight status w your airline before heading to DEN. Drive safely, or consider taking the RTD A-Line ❄️❄️❄️ #cowx pic.twitter.com/2sLGqXRWa1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2022 DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

