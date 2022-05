Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) in Charles City has hired a new Chief Financial Officer. The hospital says Craig Carstens will assume the position after serving in the same role at Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa since May of 2018. Prior to that, Carstens worked at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City as Director of Financial Operations.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO