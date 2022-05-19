Officials search for trio suspected in Lehigh Acres armed robbery

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Officials are searching for three suspects who committed an armed robbery Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres.

The robbery occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Concord Avenue North.

William Stewart lives inside the home and said he tried to calm the trio down before things turned worse.

“At the end of the day these are still kids and now that they did take it this far they have to pay for their actions,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the teens came to his house asking for his son around 6 o’clock. Then they came back about an hour later.

“Second time they came back more aggressive,” said Stewart.

Stewart said that’s when he noticed the outline of a gun in one of their pants.

“I just need them to know my son won’t be a statistic,” said Stewart. “At the end of the day they are kids, they’re somebody’s child, but my son is somebody’s child also.”

Stewart said they asked him to cash app them $200 before they left.

“I feel as if I didn’t give the money or didn’t have that type to give that they would still either be looking for my son or out to hurt my son,” says Stewart.

The individual in the clear picture possibly goes by the name “KAM,” according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. In the Facebook post, SWFL Crime Stoppers also shared several low-quality images.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on any of the suspect’s identities to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.