ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

EMS Week Highlighting Crucial Role in Community celebrated in Prattville

elmoreautauganews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, cities all around the country, including Prattville, are celebrating EMS Week and focusing on the important work that Fire Medics, Paramedics and others that assist in providing emergency medical care for those in need, do day-in and day-out. The day of recognition began almost 50 years ago,...

elmoreautauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
elmoreautauganews.com

Wayne Lambert running for Autauga County School Board, District 2

CANDIDATE FOR AUTAUGA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 2. I have lived in Autauga County since 1966. I started my educational journey in Autauga County in fourth grade at Prattville Elementary and graduated from Autauga County High School in the top 10% of my class in 1975. I have four older siblings and two children are also graduates of the Autauga County School System.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

May 22, 2022

FROM BILL ROBERTS SUN – May 22 – 10 AM – Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 281 Highway 259, Equality will. HSEC Pet of the Week – Bennie Bennie is a five-year-old female maybe Husky/Lab mix, 55-60 lbs. This sweet, smiling. FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER Tael...
EQUALITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Kids to Park Day: Prattville Mayor’s Bike Ride, Touch A Truck ’22 a Huge Success

Top Photo: Getting behind the wheel was a big deal for the kids at the Touch a Truck Event held over the weekend in Prattville. For the first time in two years, Prattville residents got the chance to come out to Pratt Park and touch a whole bunch of trucks at the city’s Touch A Truck event, which brings all sorts of vehicles and families together for a fun time.
PRATTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Prattville, AL
Prattville, AL
Government
elmoreautauganews.com

HSEC will be closed for Memorial Day May 30; Remember to reflect on the Reason for this Day

Next Monday, 30 May, is Memorial Day and beside being a day off for many (Shelter will be closed), we do hope everyone will take some time today to pause and reflect on the true reason for this special day. So many brave men and women have given their lives for our freedom so please take time to reflect on the sacrifices they made for all of us.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Council Meeting is Tonight at 6 p.m.; See Full Agenda

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING – 6 P.M. The Meeting is held in the Municipal Courtroom on Grandview Road and is open to the public. READING OF MINUTES Regular Council Meeting May 10, 2022. ORDINANCE 22-04 Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages Brought or Brown Bagged on the Premises of Non-Residential Businesses Without...
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

History comes Back to Life (Almost) at Wetumpka Cemetery Tour 2022

Threat of rain did not stop the Elmore Historical Society from holding another fascinating City Cemetery Tour Saturday, May 21. For many years the members have researched the deceased in the City Cemetery and brought them back to life, figuratively of course, to help the citizens of Elmore County get a quick, interesting look at their past.
WETUMPKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Pujan Patel of Montgomery recognized on Georgia Southern University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Pujan Patel, of Montgomery, has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bingham
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Gerald Ford
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week is Tael! Bluetick Hound is a Big Guy, but Well-Behaved, leash and house-trained

Tael is a 3-year-old male Bluetick Coonhound mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner is moving and can’t take him. Tael is white with black “ticking” (spots) over his body; he also has black ears with just a little bit of brown on his face. He weighs 101 pounds so he is a super, duper, extra large fellow! Tael is a well taken care of dog who is well behaved, leash trained, and house trained. He is friendly, affectionate, and is great with other dogs and children. Like any healthy young dog he is active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be a must at his new home. Tael has so much to offer his new family because he is the total package! He is smart, a complete gentleman, well behaved, and super sweet. Please consider giving Tael that new home he is waiting for!
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

HSEC Pet of the Week is Bennie! She loves Giving and Getting Attention

Bennie is a five-year-old female maybe Husky/Lab mix, 55-60 lbs. This sweet, smiling lady was sadly turned in five-days after they got her because of shedding. She loves giving and getting attention and loves for her human to talk to her. We are told she is not good with cats but she is great with a much smaller dog she is kenneled with and also crate and leash trained.
WETUMPKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Business loses $1,400 to Quick Change Scam; Suspects sought and you Can Remain Anonymous

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Quick-Change Scam and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying three subjects who entered a business in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL on 5/10/2022 and engaged in a quick-change scam for the amount of $1,400 from the business.
MILLBROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Stroke#Ems Week#Elmore Autauga News#Basic Life Support#Advanced Life Support#Ems Service#First Fire Medics
elmoreautauganews.com

If you are 50 or above, come out to the Senior Adult Fish Fest in Prattville Wednesday; Cost is just $2 and includes Lunch

WEDNESDAY AT 7 AM – 3 PM. Open to all Seniors 50 and above. For ages 50 and up. No better way to spend a day than sitting on the side of a pond fishing. No fishing license needed if you are 65 and up. (Residents 64 and younger are required to have a fishing license unless they are fishing in the county of their residence with a pole having no reel.) One pole in the water at a time per person.
PRATTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy