One lesson that the New York Mets are learning early on in the 2022 season is the importance of pitching depth that a team must have if they hope to be competitive. Not even 2 months into the season and already Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill are all on the shelf due to injury, and as a result, the Mets are turning to the minor leagues to bring in pitchers to pick up the slack.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO