Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
A 37-year-old Hamden woman died Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash.
The crash occurred on the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified her.
The driver who hit her fled the scene; police later found the “suspect vehicle” unoccupied “in the area of Hume Drive,” Dolan reported in a release issued Thursday. He asked anyone with information or video to contact Officer Brett Ferrera at 475−201−2127 or [email protected] pd.com.
Comments / 0