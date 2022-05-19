Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian

A 37-year-old Hamden woman died Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified her.

The driver who hit her fled the scene; police later found the ​“suspect vehicle” unoccupied ​“in the area of Hume Drive,” Dolan reported in a release issued Thursday. He asked anyone with information or video to contact Officer Brett Ferrera at 475−201−2127 or [email protected] pd.com.