ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0fjdmB1H00

A 37-year-old Hamden woman died Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified her.

The driver who hit her fled the scene; police later found the ​“suspect vehicle” unoccupied ​“in the area of Hume Drive,” Dolan reported in a release issued Thursday. He asked anyone with information or video to contact Officer Brett Ferrera at 475−201−2127 or [email protected] pd.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

A pedestrian has serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Sunday. Firefighters said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Townsend Avenue and Parker Place after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, firefighters said they found one...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Police Investigate Shooting

New Haven Police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday morning. Around 11:28 a.m., officials said they located a 37-year-old man from Hamden suffering from gunshot wounds on Webster Street, between Dixwell Avenue and John Daniels Place. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FOX 61

16-year-old boy has died after water incident in Lyme

LYME, Conn. — A 16-year-old boy died on Saturday after he went missing at Uncas Pond off the beach in Nehantic State Forest, Lyme. DEEP officials said the teen was given CPR at the scene and transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook in critical condition but was later pronounced deceased.
LYME, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Robberies

2022-05-21@12:40am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport police received a call from a citizen reporting he was robbed at gunpoint and pistol whipped in the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue. No information on the responsible party at this time. Victim was transported to the hospital by AMR. 2022-05-21@2:25am–#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Kayak Capsizes in Guilford: DEEP

A 33-year-old man has died after his kayak capsized in Lake Quonnipaug in Guilford on Sunday, according to the Connecticut Department of Environmental Energy and Protection. Emergency crews were called to the lake after getting a report of a missing kayaker. Authorities said the man from Orange apparently lost his...
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 Southbound in Middletown Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday. The three-car crash closed the left lane of the highway between exits 21 and 20 around 3 p.m. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

16-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Lyme, Conn.

A 16-year-old male has died after a swimming accident in Lyme, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP officials said emergency crews and dive teams from Middletown, Portland, Connecticut State Police and Yantic-Norwich responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Uncas Pond off the beach in Nehantic State Forest Saturday around 4:48 p.m.
LYME, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy